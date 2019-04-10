Zimbabwe, Russia finalise deal for R55bn platinum mine

“Two weeks ago we finalised the agreement and the Russians are ready to come on the ground,” Kambaruma said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg.

The mine would be built on one of the largest platinum mining concessions in the country. Egypt-based Afreximbank may raise $2bn (around R27bn) to finance building the mine and a smelter at the project, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported last year.

Source: Bloomber