The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has promised consumers reduced load-shedding during the festive period saying it has brought back five of the six units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station back into operation.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing serious load-shedding, sometimes for up to 18 hours, after it was forced to reduce output from Kariba because of low water levels.

The power utility, however, urged Zimbabweans to use energy sparingly.

