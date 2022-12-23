Prof. Mthuli Ncube makes into ZANU-PF politburo

Former journalist Supa Mandiwanzira, once thought to be linked to the G40 faction of the party, has made it to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politburo as secretary for local government.
Engelbert Rugeje, also thought to have been ditched by the party, also made it as secretary for economic affairs.
Here is the full list:
President: Emmerson Mnangagwa
Vice-President: Constantino Chiwenga
Vice-President: Kembo Mophadi
National Chairman: Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri
Secretary for Administration: Obert Mpofu
Secretary for Finance: Patrick Chinamasa
Secretary for Commisarriat: Mike Bimha
Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Simbarashe Mbengegwi
Secretary for Security: Lovemore Matuke
Secretary for Transport: July Moyo
Secretary Legal Affairs: Jacob Mudenda
Secretary for Information and Publicity: Christopher Mutsvangwa
Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly: Douglas Mombeshora
Secretary for Lands: Kenneth Musanhi
Secretary for Environment and Tourism: Auxillia Mnangagwa
Secretary for Ideology: Charles Tavengwa
Secretary for Science and Technology: Ziyambi Ziyambi
Secretary Economic Development: Sithembiso Nyoni
Secretary for Labour and Empowerment: Richard Ndhlovhu
Secretary for Mines: Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana
Secretary for Local Government: Supa Mandiwanzira
Secretary for Economic Affairs: Engelbert Rugeje
Secretary for Disabilities : Joshua Malinga
Secretary for Women Affairs: Mabel Chinomona
Secretary for Youth Affairs: Tino Machakaire
Secretary for War Veterans Affairs: Douglas Mahiya
Secretary for Business Development: Eliphas Mashava
Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring: Joram Gumbo