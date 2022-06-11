Zimbabwe canvasses for Dr Zavazava’s candidature for world telecommunications post

ZIMBABWE has intensified its campaign for Dr Cosmas Zaravaza’s candidature for the post of Director Telecommunications Development Bureau at the international Telecommunications Union ahead of the ITU elective conference in September.

A campaign dinner was held for Dr Zavazava at the ITU WORLD Telecommunications Development Conference underway in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday.

“Let’s show our oneness as Africa to rally behind Dr Zavazava as his wealth of experience will definitely transform the continent’s telecommunications space,” said Honourable Dingimuzi Phuti, the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr Charity Manyeruke rallied all Africans to throw their weight behind Dr Zavazava, who also the SADC candidate.

“Dr Zavazava has demonstrated his capabilities even at this current role and there is no doubt that he will be a shoe fit in that role. Therefore, let us not miss this opportunity by supporting him. His win is not for Zimbabwe, but for the continent of Africa,” she said.

During the dinner, the Zimbabwean delegation also had a meeting with the ITU Secretary General Houlin Zhao.

Dr Zavazava is currently the Chief of Partnerships for the Digital Development Department at the ITU headquarters in Switzerland.

His candidature was also endorsed by the African Union at the last Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa.

