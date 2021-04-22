Ministry explains car imports Statutory Instrument

Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the importation of second hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with ZIMRA has come up with an administrative transitional arrangement to facilitate the clearance and expedient processing of vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021.

2. The following criteria must be met to quality under this transition of Administration arrangement:

I. The motor vehicles subject of the application must have been paid on or before 02 April 2021,

II. Proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations must be attached

III. Any Other supporting documentation for the motor vehicle must be submitted

3. This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April 2021 to 31″ of May 2021, by which date all motor vehicles bought on or before 2 April 2021, should have been imported into the country. All clients are hereby directed to contact ZIMRA for clearance purposes.

4. Anyone facing challenges in the clearance processes may contact Commissioner General ZIMRA, Commissioner Customs and Excise or the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Ministry of Industry and Commerce emails are as follows;

– Head Office Licence Office – micimportexp@gmail.com

– Bulawayo Province – rnichyolicence@gmail.com

– Manicaland Province – micmanicaland@gmail.com

– Mashonaland Central – binduramic@gmail.com

– Mashonaland East – tnicm.heast@,gmail.com

– Mashonaland West – micchinhoyi@gmail.com

– Masvingo Province – masvingomicagmail.com

– Matabeleland North – micmatnorth@gmail.com

– Matabeleland South – gwandamic2@gmail.com

– Midlands Province – micgweru@gmail.com

ZIMRA officials are available at the following emails:

– Jmujuru@zimra.co.zw

– schaukc@zimra.co.zw

– aswarres@zimra.co.zw

– ichamaona@zimra.co.zw

5. All stakeholders are being reminded that SI 89 of 2021 requires prior approval for the importation of second hand vehicles (above 10 years), cement and sugar.

Hon. Dr. Sekai Nzenza (MP)

MINISTER OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE



