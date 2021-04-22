News Ticker

Mnangagwa receives second Covid-19 jab

April 22, 2021 Staff Reporter Health 0

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the arrival of the shipment of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China at Harare International Airport on March 16, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Today's shipment is in addition to a batch of 200,000 doses of donated Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine received last month. Zimbabwe is one of a dozen African countries to receive donated vaccines from China. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images) ,

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has received his second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Kwekwe.

The President’s second jab follows the initial inoculation he recieved last month in Victoria Falls.

Accompanying him is the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, ZANU PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and several government officials.

The vaccination programme is part of government’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Zimbabwe is targeting to inoculate 60 percent of the population in order to achieve herd immunity.

