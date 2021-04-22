Mnangagwa receives second Covid-19 jab

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has received his second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Kwekwe.

The President’s second jab follows the initial inoculation he recieved last month in Victoria Falls.

Accompanying him is the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, ZANU PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and several government officials.

The vaccination programme is part of government’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Zimbabwe is targeting to inoculate 60 percent of the population in order to achieve herd immunity.

