Madzinga Appointed CEO Of Global Reinsurance Giant Swiss Re in London

Swiss Re has found a new chief executive for its UK & Ireland (UKI) unit, and the insurance giant didn’t have to look too far.

Taking over the reins at Swiss Re UKI come January is Tavaziva Madzinga, who currently serves as Middle East & Africa market executive for both property & casualty and life & health. His promotion follows Frank O’Neill’s September 04 departure.

“I am delighted to have Tava as the leader of our business in the UK and Ireland,” said Russell Higginbotham, CEO Reinsurance for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). “His strong and successful leadership of the Middle East & Africa region shows that he is the ideal candidate to lead and grow our UKI business.

“This appointment also shows our intention to continuously develop and grow the strong bench of talent we have at Swiss Re.”

Based in London, Madzinga will remain a member of the group’s EMEA management team. He came onboard Swiss Re in 2016, after holding the position of regional CEO at South African insurer Old Mutual.

Source: Insurance Business Magazine