Illegal Dombotombo Traders Face Eviction

Marondera councillors have unanimously agreed to remove illegal traders operating outside the main Dombotombo Market.

They say this will bring sanity and order to the town according to the latest Full Council minutes.

Council’s security department has been ordered to clamp and tow vehicles of the illegal traders.

“The chairperson of the Audit Committee (Clr Jimmy Jalifu) said council should take measures in regard to illegal traders.

“(The traders are) operating outside the Dombotombo vegetable market area causing congestion.

Councillors said they need to second the clamping section to tow the vehicles so that order and sanity prevail,” read the minutes.

The illegal traders are accused of prejudicing licenced traders who operate inside the main market.

Dombotombo is the biggest market in Marondera.

It accommodates more than 200 traders most of whom sell horticultural products.

Licenced traders initially approached council to chase away the traders.

However, other councilors have suggested that council come up with modalities to collect trading fees from illegal traders.

Source: Open Council

