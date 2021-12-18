Hwange expansion project on course

SIGNIFICANT progress has been made at the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 Expansion Project, with the first commercial operation expected in November next year.

Presenting an update to Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Richard Moyo, the Project Manager Engineer Forbes Chanakira detailed the progress made so far.

“At present, our project is at 76.20 Percent, the project is expected to be handed over for commercial operation on November 29, 2022, Unit 7 and Unit 8 in February 2023,” he said.

The government remains committed to ensuring that the much-awaited national priority project is completed.

“As has been the commitment, the government will ensure this project is completed on time, it is of national importance,” said Minister Moyo.

The expansion project that has seen new power lines and substations being installed that will add 300 megawatts to the national grid after completion of Unit 7.

Unit 8 is also expected to add another 300 megawatts to make it an additional 600 in total thus contributing significantly to the country’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

