Galileo Resources starts drilling at Kamativi in Zimbabwe

LONDON – Galileo Resources PLC said it has started a drill programme at the Kamativi target in Zimbabwe following the discovery of a lithium anomaly in soils and streams

The Kamativi soil anomaly extends over a strike length of almost 3 kilometres and is comparable to the footprint of the Arcadia lithium project near Harare, considered to be one of the world’s biggest hard rock lithium resources, noted Galileo.

In a statement, Colin Bird, Galileo’s chairman and chief executive, said: “We have quickly moved from the discovery of a widespread lithium soil anomaly to the commencement of a drill programme at Kamativi.

“The anomaly is substantial, and we believe it is highly significant that the target is comparable in size to other large lithium deposits including the 42.3Mt Arcadia deposit also located in Zimbabwe.

“We will quickly evaluate the target with an initial drill programme to test the stacked lithium-bearing pegmatites and results will determine the extent of follow-up drilling.

“The programme will also assess tin prospectivity as the recent soil and rock chip programmes also identified areas anomalous in tin”.

Kamativi covers an area of 520 square kilometres in western Zimbabwe. Galileo can earn an 80% interest by spending a combined total of US$1.5mln on exploration and evaluation by 21 July 2024.

Source: Proactive Investor

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...