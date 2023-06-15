Red Rock jumps 50% on environmental permit for Zimbabwe lithium project

Red Rock Resources PLC said it has been awarded an environmental certificate for its lithium project in Zimbabwe, clearing the way for the production and sale of lithium.

In a statement, Andrew Bell, Red Rock chairman, said: “Now that we have our environmental clearance, mining can begin on site.

“We are in a position to start shipping product immediately and will make announcements as we pass various milestones.

“Zimbabwe is a top ten lithium producer, and the biggest producer in Africa, and is known for its high-grade product.

“This is a significant milestone for Red Rock, and we are assessing the financial implications as we test material and delineate further the pegmatites within our licences.”

Elsewhere, in Burkina Faso, the transfer of the Boulon licence to the company has now been completed, said Red Rock, with a channel of lithium-bearing leucogranites identified.

The centre of this mapped channel, containing some of the highest lithium anomalies, underlies the licence, it added.

Red Rock shares jumped 56% to 0.22p.

Source: Proactive Investor

