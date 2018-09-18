Four Independent Power Producers Apply For Licences

HARARE – Four Independent Power Producers (IPP) have approached the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) seeking licences to generate electricity.

The four IPPs want to build power plants which will produce a total of 167 megawatts if the licences are approved by Zera. The four IPPs who have applied for the licences are:

Gombe Power Solutions – 100 MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant In Mashonaland West

Tugwi Mukosi Hydro Power Company – 15MW Hydropower plant in Masvingo

Triangle Solar systems (Private) Limited – 45MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Masvingo

Kefalos Cheese products (Private) limited – 0,6MW power plant for own industrial consumption.

In a statement with reference to Gombe Power Solutions, Zera said,

Notice is hereby given that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has received an application from Gombe Power Solutions (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain the proposed 100 megawatts solar PV plant at Twyford Estate, Selous in Mashonaland West Province.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a body corporate established in terms of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act [Chapter 13:23] of 2011. It is mandated to regulate the entire energy sector in Zimbabwe in a fair, transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner for the benefit… Read More About Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority Source: Pindula