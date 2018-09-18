Brainworks wants to build hotels again in Zimbabwe, says CEO Childs

Brett Childs, Brainworks Ltd chief executive, tells Proactive he is looking to build up the number of hotel beds it owns in Zimbabwe to meet a rush of tourists.

Hotel occupancy jumped 20% in its normally quiet first half and Brainworks now sold its financial services business to focus on leisure.

Childs says he wants the company to become the vehicle of choice for any investor looking to invest in Zimbabwe tourism.

The country has five world heritage sites, while the upgrade to new Victoria Falls airport has given a significant boost to an area where Brainworks has over half of its assets.

Political change has also helped and Childs is looking to acquire greenfield sites to build new hotels in the country, something that has not happened for years.