The country’s biggest beverages manufacturer, Delta Beverages has announced new beer prices following the return of the Zimbabwe Dollar.

Some of the newly-gazetted prices are as follows:

330ml cans of Castle Lager, Carling Black Label, Lion Lager now pegged at $3.75 retail price.

330ml cans Premium (Zambezi, Golden Pilsener, Castle Litte, Bohlingers), retail price is $4.00

