The truth about Solomon Mujuru to be revealed in a book

Miles Tendi the official biographer of the late ZANLA Military Chief and former Zimbabwe Defence Force Boss General Solomon Mujuru has announced that he will soon launch the much awaited tell all biography.

The book titled The Army and Politics in Zimbabwe; Solomon Mujuru the Liberation Fighter and Kingmaker will leave no stone unturned in chronicling the life of man who lost his life in an inferno.

General Mujuru died in an unexplained inferno at his Beatrice farm on August 15, 2011.



Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has always insisted that her husband was killed by his political foes, after he had been handpicked by the ruling Zanu-PF committee to work on a Mugabe succession plan.

Dr Blessing Miles Tendi is part of the African Studies Centre and his is a joint appointment with the Department of Politics and International Relations. Before moving to African Studies, he held a Departmental Lectureship in African Politics in the Oxford Department of International Development (QEH) from 2011 to 2017. Prior to joining the Oxford Department of International Development (QEH), he worked as a risk consultant for Control Risks (London).

He has keen interest on Intellectuals, Society and the State, Civil-Military Relations, The Existence and Uses of ‘Evil’ in Politics, Intelligence Studies, Security Sector Reform and Biographical Research.

