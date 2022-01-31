Chinamasa appointed Acting Zimra Commissioner-General

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board has appointed Regina Chinamasa as its Acting Commissioner-General with effect from February 1, taking over from Rameck Masaire who is retiring from the Authority.

In a statement issued by the authority, the appointment has been made while the Board processes the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner-General.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board wishes to inform stakeholders and the public of the appointment of Ms Regina Chinamasa as the Acting Commissioner General of the Authority,” read the statement.

“Ms Chinamasa is currently the Commissioner for Revenue Assurance in which position she is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems. She also has vast experience in domestic taxes and customs and excise fields.”

