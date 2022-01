One person has been seriously injured after a large tree fell on a vehicle in Harare this morning.

The chilling accident,which occurred along Alps road in Vainona Surbub,had two people onboard,with the seriously injured man who was a passenger having been been rushed to hospital after sustaining visibly deep head injuries.

Eye witnesses gave a chilling account of the incident calling for the Harare City Council to consider cutting of ageing trees on the road sides.

Source: BBC

