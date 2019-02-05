Cabinet announces major reforms for ZESA, AirZim, GMB

The government has approved the merging of all ZESA Holdings subsidiaries into a single vertically integrated company, the acquisition of five aeroplanes by Air Zimbabwe and the unbundling of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) into two divisions.

This was confirmed ministers who addressed a media briefing after this Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, which was the 14th in the second republic.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa read out most of the cabinet resolutions before other ministers clarified specific issues.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube announced the public enterprises reform programme, saying it will bring efficiency in the economy.

“As espoused in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP), reforms will be instituted at most public entities. ZESA subsidiaries will be merged into a single vertical integrated company and this means amending the Electricity Act in order to cater for the proposed changes in the structures of ZESA. Still on ZESA, there is need to engage a reputable Human Resources consultant to advise the government on the best structure for the rebundled ZESA as Powertel will be hived off from ZESA and merged with Zarnet and Africom. GMB will be split into two arms; one set to play the strategic grain reserve function and the other, Silo Foods Industries, will be a commercial business entity,” he said.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza said the four Boeing 777 aeroplanes previously acquired by Zimbabwe Airways will be expeditiously transferred to Air Zimbabwe on top of the Embraer aircraft purchased in the United States of America.

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Cde Sekai Nzenza presented the Zimbabwe National Labour Migration Policy to Cabinet, whose key features include the promotion of the ratification and domestication of key regional and international instruments on labour migration, protection and empowerment of migrant workers against abusive recruitment practises and to facilitate the establishment of bilateral agreements with receiving countries

During the media briefing, Cde Nzenza said cabinet has resolved to bring urgent relief to communities and businesses affected by the recent violent demonstrations as well as food relief to areas affected by drought.

Following reports of the destruction of a theatre block at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals by fire last week, cabinet has approved urgent disbursement of US$2million towards refurbishment of the infrastructure.