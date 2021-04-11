Bushiri’s son opens shop in Masvingo

MASVINGO- Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church founder Shepherd Bushiri’s representative in Masvingo has opened a grocery shop in Hellet Street where popular night Liquids Bar International was housed.

Goshen Cambridge Cash and Carry was opened recently by Apostle Jean Pierre Dusabe.

Liquids Club is now being run as a garden bar behind Goshen Cambridge Cash and Carry.

The new shop sells groceries and has products as cooking oil, sugar, toiletries, among others.

Apostle Dusabe told The Mirror that he opened the shop to motivate other pastors to venture into business and not depend on congregants for their livelihood.

“Prices are affordable at Goshen Cambridge Cash and Carry. The place is always busy. This is an encouragement to other pastors and servants of the Lord to invest in business and stop depending on congregants for help or offerings.

“Our prices are pegged in USD and RTGS with a 2kg bag of rice selling for USD$ 1.50, 2l cooking oil USD$3.35, 10kg of Mealie meal USD$4.60,” said Dusabe. https://masvingomirror.com