Minors (9 and 7) attend to bedridden mother for 4 years

SHURUGWI – Two kids, one aged seven and another 9 from Ward 13, Masarirambi Village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi are looking and taking care of their mother who has been paralysed for the past four years.

It is heart rending to see the seven – year old girl bathing her mother. The nine year-old cannot be involved in the bathing of the mother because he is a boy.

The family is also in dire need of food. Unki Mine has at times sent the family some food hampers.

The two kids do part-time jobs in order to raise their fees.

The two kids carry their mother to their toilet. The family is also desperate for a wheel chair for the mother since she can’t walk on her own.

Sithembile Wangai (32) was paralysed in 2016. Her mother was nursing her since then but she passed on last year leaving the burden on the two minors.

“I suffered a stroke in 2016 and I was unable to walk since then. My seven-year-old daughter bathes me and her nine-year-old brother helps to move around including carrying me to the toilet.

“I appeal for a wheelchair and food from well-wishers. I am also appealing for school fees for my kids who do part time jobs to get what they need,” said Wangai.

Newton Mukunzwe, a youth from Ward 19 who recently visited the family and left them some food appealed for more well-wishers to support the family. “I brought some food but this is just a drop. I am pledging school uniforms and exercise books for the kids. There are other villagers who are also supporting family,” said Mukunzwe.

Well-wishers can contact Wangai on 0774485703