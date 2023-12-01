Baking sector approves US$300 as lowest salary peg

THE least paid non-managerial worker in the Baking sector will now earn US$300 after the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) affecting salary hikes.

The agreement was made and entered into accordance with the Labour Act as amended occasionally.

Parties to the agreement include the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) of one part, the Baking Workers Union, an affiliate of the United Food and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe being parties to the National Employment Council: Food and Allied Industries (Baking subsector)

The CBA for the Food and Allied Industries was published in Statutory Instrument 22 of 2013.

“The NBAZ and Baking Workers Union met on the 17th of November 2023 and agreed to set the minimum and actual basic wage from October 1, 2023, to December 31 2023.

“Parties agreed that 73% of basic wage and allowances shall be payable in USD and the balance of 27% shall be payable in ZWL at the RBZ Auction Rate prevailing on the 21st day of each month,” reads the agreement in part.

Under the new arrangement, the least paid employee in Grade 1 will be earning US$300 while the employees in mid-level grades 4 and 5 will be taking home between US$325,49 and US$337,16 respectively.

The highest-paid employee in the non-managerial grade 9 will be earning US$398,38.

The CBA also states that for continuous service, an employer shall recognize the length of service of an employee by awarding a percentage increase based on current basic salary on completion of service which ranges between 2% to 6% for service durations which range between five to 25 years.

Food allowance has been pegged at US$12.This food allowance US$3, 34 component shall be US$3,24 is payable in ZWL at the prevailing RBZ Auction rate on the 21st day of each month.

Accommodation allowance was pegged at US$20 per night and the night shift allowance at US$1. – NewZim

