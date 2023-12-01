South Africa: Zimbabwe Exemption Permits extended to 2025

IN a significant development, the South African government has announced the extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) until November 2025. This crucial decision was confirmed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, who granted relief to an estimated 178,000 Zimbabweans currently residing in South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit has been a vital mechanism allowing Zimbabwean nationals to legally stay and work in South Africa. With this extension, the affected individuals will now have continued legal status in the country until the specified date in 2025.

In addition, the Minister has also granted exemptions to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals ( #ZEP ) for a period of two years. Exemption permits will not be renewable #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/r9NAPIUdpL — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) December 1, 2023

Minister Motsoaledi’s decision comes as a relief to the sizable Zimbabwean community in South Africa, providing them with a more stable and secure environment. However, it’s important to note that exemption permits will not be subject to renewal after the extended deadline.