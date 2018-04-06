Woman disappears after failing to pay inyanga: Sex ‘ban’ over unpaid lobola

A woman from Zimhovha area in Zaka under Chief Ndanga is reportedly denying her husband sex over unpaid lobola saying the outstanding bride price was meant to pay for sex.

Zivanai Murefu said each time he wanted to have sex with his wife of five years, Miriam Manyonga, she refuses saying she could not sleep with him until he paid bride price in full.

Murefu said the mother of his two children severely deprived him of sex despite the fact they were sharing the same bed and blankets adding that sometimes she suggested that he pays her for every sex encounter.

According to a source privy to the couple’s intimate details, Murefu is set to make the disclosure while testifying against Manyonga at Chief Ndanga’s traditional court where the matter is set to be heard in two weeks.

“In a matter that is set to be heard at Chief Ndanga’s court Murefu is accusing his wife of depriving him his conjugal rights despite the fact that they are customarily married.

“Murefu claimed that whenever he wants to have sex with his wife she refuses saying she could not sleep with him until he pays the bride price but he cannot afford it at the moment.

“Murefu also complained that at times when they want to have sex his wife starts complaining that there is no food in the house or she needs new clothes yet it’s a gimmick that he should pay her before they sleep together,” said a source who requested not to be named.

The source further said Murefu decided to approach Chief Ndanga’s traditional court because he was tired of his wife’s commands that since he hasn’t paid lobola he should pay her for every sex encounter.

Contacted for comment, Chief Ndanga confirmed receiving the matter but said he was not at liberty to comment about it until the parties involved appeared before him.

“Although I received details to that effect I will only be able to comment about them after the parties involved appear before my court.

“This is because sometimes the parties will decide not to come to my court and seek recourse at family level,” said Chief Ndanga.