Manchester United make bizarre 15-minute flight to Leicester and come away with a point

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is determined not to have any more travel issues as he and his squad traveled to Leicester 28 hours before their kick-off on Friday evening.

Jose Mourinho understandably wasn’t in the mood for perspective. He had just watched his Manchester United chuck away a lead against 10-man Leicester City and, even by his own standards, he was brutal in his assessment of his own players.

‘Childish’ was one word used; ‘joke’ was another. They hadn’t even followed basic instructions at the end when Chris Smalling, limping with an injury, was unable to move and thus couldn’t track Harry Maguire’s run for a glorious equalising goal with pretty much the last kick of the game. Ashley Young had been tasked with telling the team to protect Smalling; somehow the message hadn’t got through.

So it wasn’t surprising that Mourinho wasn’t ready to look for the bigger picture. But some context: after 19 games last season, the halfway point, they had 36 points and were sixth. After this game, at the same stage, they have 42 points and are second.

The Red Devils were left stranded following their shock defeat to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup, after their flight back to Manchester on their private jet was delayed.

