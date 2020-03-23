Zororo Makamba becomes Zimbabwe’s first covid-19 death

HARARE – Zimbabwe records its first coronavirus death. According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is Zororo Makamba who was the second person to test positive for coronavirus in the country.

He was in isolation at Wilkins hospital in Harare.

Mutumwa Mawere a prominent Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa has claimed that Zororo Makamba has died.

He claims that Zororo the son of former ZANU PF member and businessman James Makamba collapsed at Wilkins Hospital.

Wilkins Hospital is a Hospital designated for infectious diseases and Mawere suggests that the 30-year-old succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Posting on Twitter, Mawere said:

Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Doctor Obadiah Moyo earlier confessed ignorance on reports which suggested that Makamba was Zimbabwe’s second coronavirus patient.

When he was asked by Technomag about the issue and allegations that Makamba had been transferred to a Trauma Centre, Moyo said that he had never come across “that name Zororo Makamba.”