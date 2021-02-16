Zivhu successor, friend lose US$20 000 to robbers

MUNYARADZI Zizhou, the man who is bound to replace Killer Zivhu as the Zanu PF MP for Chivi South lost US$2 700 and a D4D Toyota Hilux to robbers who ransacked his house at Lundi Business Center in Mwenezi on Thursday.

According to a Police memo, the robbers who were wearing balaclava masks stole at Zizhou’s place before proceeding to Arnold Ncube’s house, another businessman at Lundi and a colleague to Zizhou.

Zizhou recently won the Zanu PF primaries to replace the fired Zivhu in Chivi South primaries.

At Ncube’s house they stole US$17 000, R120 000 Huawei P40 lite, Huawei 9 and three Nokia 1200 mobile phones.

The robbers who were more than five made off with Zizhou’s vehicle which was later discovered abandoned at Rutenga NRZ Club.

Mwenezi Business Community chairperson Kefas Hove confirmed the case and said Mwenezi CID is investigating.

Masvingo Police Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was not aware of the story.

However, the Police memo said the suspects broke into Zizhou’s house at around 1am. They forced open Zizhou’s door using a crow bar.

Two of the accused were armed, one with a pistol and the other was holding a crow bar. They tied Zizhou and his wife Lorraine Chituri then demanded money from them threatening to kill them. The robbers were directed where the money was kept and they took USD 2700, Huawei cellphone and a Samsung cellphone.

They demanded car keys and instructed Zizhou and his wife to lead them to Ncube’s house where they instructed Zizhou to call Ncube and pretend that he had some urgent business to discuss with him.

When Ncube got out of the house they pointed pistols on his head, tied his hands and threatened to kill him together with his wife Cynthia Mupfigo whose hands were also tied. Ncube showed the complainants a plastic bag with US$17 000 and R120 000.

After ransacking the second complainant’s house the robbers marched Ncube to the car and drove back to Zizhou’s house where they left Zizhou, Ncube and Zizhou’s wife locked inside. – Mirror