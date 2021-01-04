Zimnbabwe Police: Covid-19 National lockdown level 4

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued out a press statement reiterating that only essential services providers will be allowed to travel in the Covid-19 induced level 4 lockdown, at the same time laying down requirements for easy passage at checkpoints and roadblocks for ease of movement.

The statement reads:

“In view of the revised Covid-19 regulations announced by the government and the subsequent publication of Statutory Instrument 10/2021, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that only employees in the essential services sector such as health, food distribution, banking institutions, mining services, communication, and telecommunications as well as agricultural production will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks. The Public is therefore emplored to take heed of government Covid-19 national lockdown level 4 measures and restrictions and stay at home except movement to access food and medication.

Police effect arrest on anyone who will be found in public places such as supermarkets, banks, pickup points without wearing or improperly wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.

For ease of reference and effective maintainence of law and order in the country, employers in the essential services sector which were given authority to operate in the pronouncement by the government are required to adhere to the following:

Health sector; uniforms and health ID cards, those in civilian attire, a letter from Medical Superintendent or Chief Executive Officer stating the place, dates, and times of reporting on and off duty.

Companies or organisations; letters from company’s Chief Executive Officer or General Manager whichever the case, stating the place, days and times of reporting on and off duty.

Letters should bear full particulars of the issuer, including contact details.

Ministries/ parastatals and provincial levels; at the national level, an exemption letter from Directors and above and headmasters, stating the duty, place, days, and times of reporting.

At the provincial level, an exemption letter from Provincial Heads stating the duty, place, days, and time of reporting.

Commercial A2 and A1 farmers; An offer letter, lease agreement, and an exemption certificate from Officer in Charge Station.

Communal farmers; Supporting letter from the headman/ village head stating the business to be done, the date, the time, place, and exemption letter from Officer in Charge Station.

Food Retailers; Certified photocopies of a shop licence and an exemption letter from Officer in Charge Station.

Sole Traders; Shop license accompanied by an exemption letter from Officer in Charge Station.

Private Security Services; Uniform, company ID, and letter from the management stating dates and times of reporting on and off duty.

Medical Resupplies; Medical cards/ prescription/ National Blood transfusion service documents.

Attendance of funerals; Officer in Charge Station, Officer Commanding District and Officer Commanding Province to issue exemption letters showing destination and dates of going and returning. To stick to the restricted attendance of 30 mourners or less.