Zimbabwe’s embassy starts work in Belarus, as Mnangagwa set to clash with the West

MINSK, (BelTA) – The embassy of Zimbabwe is launching its official operations in Belarus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik told the media after talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava on 27 March, BelTA has learned.

“It is obvious that the breakthrough agreements between the presidents of the two countries will bring our cooperation to a qualitatively new level. One of such agreements was the opening of the embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the Republic of Belarus. All the formalities related to the opening of the embassy have been completed and today we can officially announce the start of its work,” Sergei Aleinik said.

According to the minister, this event fully reflects the level of trust and friendship between the two countries.

According to Sergei Aleinik, during the talks with Frederick Shava the parties discussed almost the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The parties also exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda and signed a joint statement following the talks.

“We are satisfied with the current political dialogue. We have a clear and effective scheme of interaction between government bodies and agencies of the two countries. We reviewed in detail the implementation of agreements in trade and economy and, in particular, the implementation of contracts for the supply of agricultural and fire fighting equipment to Zimbabwe, construction and modernization of grain warehouses,” the minister of foreign affairs said.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in light industry, agriculture, energy and mining. The parties also touched humanitarian issues, including the exchange of experience in healthcare, maternal and child welfare.

“It is important for us that Belarus continues to make its significant contribution to the achievement of the goals of Zimbabwe’s long-term development strategy Vision 2030,” Sergei Aleinik said.

