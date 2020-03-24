News Ticker

Zimbabwean student based in USA dies of coronavirus

March 24, 2020 Staff Reporter Education, Zimbabwe 0

People who believe they have COVID-19, and who meet the criteria, wait in line to be pre-screened for the coronavirus outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

WASHINGTON — A Zimbabwean student at Andrews University in USA has died of coronavirus COVID-19, according to a family spokesperson, Takudzwa Mandaza.

Mandaza said his 19 year-old young sister, Mellisa Jackquiline Mukutiri, died yesterday.

He said the family is devastated by the death of Mellisa, whose mother lives in Michigan, USA.

Mandaza could not say when Mellisa will be laid to rest.

She is believed to be the second Zimbabwean to die of coronavirus COVID-19 following the death in Harare on Monday of Zororo Makamba, the son of former radio broadcaster and Telecel shareholder, James Makamba.

The Ministry of Health indicated that Zororo recently visited New York, which is recording high numbers of coronavirus COVID-19.

Before Zororo’s death, there were two people in Zimbabwe that tested positive for coronavirus.

The disease has killed thousands of people in China, Italy and other nations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a raft of measures that include sealing off the country’s borders in an effort to control the spread of the infectious disease. – VOA



