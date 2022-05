UNITED African National Council (UANC) leader Mr Nesbert Mutengezanwa has died.

He was one of the Political Actors Dialogue principals, where he served as the chairperson on Information and Communication subcommittee.

Mr Divine Hove who is also Polad principal confirmed the death of Mr Mutengezanwa.

“Yes I can confirm that Mr Mutengezanwa died this morning in Harare. We will give you more details later on the day”

