Zimbabwean Diplomat Arrested In USA For Barging Into A Home

A Zimbabwean top diplomat, Macmillan Moyana, 35 was arrested for allegedly barging into a home in Montgomery County, United States while shouting incoherently.

Moyana reportedly went to a house along Tulip Drive at 2:20 AM on a Friday in late January where he simultaneously banged the door and shouted “Madam, Madam! It’s you,” shocking the owner of the house who had her two young children.

ABC’s Washington D.C. affiliate, WJLA TV, reported. that the owner of the house opened the front door of her house her front door thinking it was a friend, family member or neighbour in need of assistance.

When the door opened, Moyana Treportedly tried to bumrush the door, forcing entry into the house, hitting the woman with the door as he did. He is also believed to have broken the panel of the door but the owner of the house was able to force him back and lock the door.

Moyana is said to have continued to shout “Madam!” from outside the home, went window to window, banging on them loudly while the woman was calling the police.

He was later arrested and held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on charges of home invasion, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, and trespassing which all carry a combined total of up to 50 years in prison.

Moyana was however granted diplomatic immunity. The Zimbabwean embassy in the USA claims that Moyana is back in Zimbabwe. The cause of Moyana’s behaviour is not known.

