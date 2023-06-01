News Ticker

Zimbabwean delegation explores UAE’s experiences in government development

دبي في الأول من يونيو/ وام/ استضافت حكومة دولة الإمارات وفداً حكومياً من جمهورية زيمبابوي في زيارة رسمية إلى الدولة في إطار التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين في التطوير والتحديث الحكومي، تعرف خلالها على أبرز التجارب والنماذج التي طورتها حكومة دولة الإمارات في مختلف مجالات الإدارة المؤسسية والعمل الحكومي.      ضم الوفد سعادة كل من سولومون مهلانجا، وألبرت تاجيوا شيكوندو ، وفينيا كودزاي جان ماكايا ، وتفارا ماتيكير ، وكوزمور مارينجا، وستاين بريجينا، وبيوس مابانجا مابوغو، إضافة إلى نيلسون شارومبيرا، وليونا تاتندا ندو، وبافونج مابفومو، ونجوني مانيكا، من مكتب الرئيس والحكومة في جمهورية زيمبابوي.     وتأتي الزيارة في إطار تفعيل اتفاقية التعاون الثنائي لتبادل الخبرات في تطوير العمل الحكومي، بين حكومتي دولة الإمارات وجمهورية زيمبابوي ضمن شراكات برنامج التبادل المعرفي الحكومي، التي تم توقيعها بين البلدين خلال القمة العالمية للحكومات في فبراير الماضي.        وأكد سعادة عبد الله ناصر لوتاه مساعد وزير شؤون مجلس الوزراء للتنافسية والتبادل المعرفي، أن التعاون مع جمهورية زيمبابوي في مجالات التحديث الحكومي، يعكس توجهات حكومة دولة الإمارات بمشاركة أفضل التجارب ونماذج العمل المبتكرة التي عملت على تطويرها وتطبيقها، بما يسهم في تعميم هذه المعرفة الحكومية وإتاحتها للحكومات للاستفادة منها في تعزيز مستويات الكفاءة والأداء والجاهزية للمستقبل.      وقال إن التعاون الثنائي مع دول القارة الأفريقية وجمهورية زيمبابوي بشكل خاص، يهدف لتعزيز القدرات وتمكين الكوادر الحكومية بأدوات المستقبل، التي تمكنهم من تحديث نماذج العمل والارتقاء بمستويات الأداء والكفاءة والإنتاجية، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على المجتمع، مشيراً إلى أن زيارة الوفد تمثل خطوة مهمة في تفعيل شراكة حكومتي البلدين والتأسيس لخطوات مهمة على طريق تعزيز التعاون الثنائي الإقليمي في أفريقيا ودول العالم الصديقة.         من جهته، قال سعادة سولومون مهلانجا السكرتير الدائم للقطاع الحكومي وإدارة الأداء في مكتب رئاسة جمهورية زيمبابوي، إن التعاون الثنائي بين حكومتي دولة الإمارات وزيمبابوي، يشكّل فرصة نوعيّة لتبادل الخبرات الحكومية ومشاركة التجارب الناجحة التي تمكّنت الإمارات من تصميمها وإطلاقها خلال السنوات الماضية.        وأضاف مهلانجا أن مخرجات هذه الزيارة التي جاءت في إطار التعاون الثنائي ضمن شراكات برنامج التبادل المعرفي الحكومي، ستسهم في رفع مستويات الأداء، ووضع معايير خاصة بحكومة زيمبابوي، بحيث تمكّنها من التعرف على أبرز التحديات التي تواجهها، والفرص التي تمتلكها لتتمكن من تطوير نموذج عملها الخاص، الذي يعزز خطط إنجاز مبادراتها لتحقيق مستهدفات الرؤى الوطنية لعام 2030 بصورة أسرع من المتوقع.        وتم خلال الزيارة عقد سلسلة من الاجتماعات والجولات المعرفية التي اطلع من خلالها وفد حكومة زيمبابوي على أفضل التجارب والممارسات التي طورتها حكومة دولة الإمارات في مختلف المجالات، وشهدت عقد اجتماع مع عبد الله لوتاه بحث سبل تفعيل التعاون الثنائي ونقله إلى آفاق جديدة.         واطلع الوفد على تجربة تطوير الخدمات الحكومية في الإمارات، و تقديم الخدمات في مركز "خدمات 1" مركز الخدمات الحكومية المستقبلي النموذجي، واستمع إلى شرح عن الخدمات التي يوفرها والأدوات المتطورة التي يتبناها في تقديم أفضل الخدمات للمتعاملين.    كما زار الوفد مركز المسرعات الحكومية التابع لمكتب رئاسة مجلس الوزراء في وزارة شؤون مجلس الوزراء، حيث تعرف على منهجية عمل المسرعات الحكومية الأولى من نوعها في العالم، وآلية عملها في وضع التحديات وابتكار الحلول المناسبة لها خلال فترة لا تتجاوز مائة يوم.     وتعرف وفد حكومة زيمبابوي على تجربة الدولة في بناء القدرات وتأهيل القيادات الحكومية، من خلال البرامج المتنوعة التي يشرف على تنفيذها برنامج قيادات حكومة الإمارات، واطلع على تجربة حكومة الإمارات في تطوير منظومة التميز الحكومي وترسيخ ممارسات التميز وجودة الأداء ثقافة عمل في مختلف المجالات، وتعرف على نظام الأداء الحكومي في الدولة ، ومنهجية الحكومة في تطوير السياسات والاستراتيجيات على أسس استباقية مستقبلية.     وزار الوفد المركز الاتحادي للتنافسية والإحصاء حيث تلقى شرحاً وافياً عن رحلة التنافسية الإماراتية، وجهود الدولة ومبادراتها لتعزيز تنافسيتها وريادتها عالمياً، وتعرف على منظومة الموارد البشرية في اجتماع مع الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية.      وتهدف اتفاقية التعاون الثنائي بين حكومتي دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وجمهورية زيمبابوي إلى بناء القدرات الحكومية والكوادر البشرية في زيمبابوي وتطوير مجالات العمل الحكومي، للارتقاء بمستوى الأداء من خلال تعزيز تبادل الخبرات والمعارف في مجالات الحوكمة والتقييم وبرامج الابتكار بالاستفادة من تجارب الإمارات.       وتغطي الاتفاقية 11 محوراً للتعاون، وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب وأفضل الممارسات في مختلف مجالات العمل الحكومي، تشمل الخدمات الحكومية، والتميز الحكومي، والابتكار الحكومي، والتنافسية الحكومية، والمسرعات الحكومية، والأداء الحكومي، وريادة الأعمال، والبرمجة، وبناء القدرات الحكومية، والموارد البشرية الحكومية، والميتافيرس.

DUBAI, (WAM) — The UAE government has received a government delegation from the Republic of Zimbabwe as part of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in government development and modernisation. During the official visit, the delegation was introduced to the UAE’s key experiences in institutional management and government work.

The delegation included Solomon Mhlanga; Albert Tagiwa Chikondo, Venia Kudzai Jean Makaya, Tafara Matekaire, Causemore Maringa, Steyn Berejena, Pius Mapanga Mabugu; Nelson Charumbira; Leona Tatenda Ndou, Ngoni Manyika, and Pafunge Mapfumo, from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The visit comes within the efforts to activate the bilateral cooperation agreement in government development, signed between the governments of the UAE and Zimbabwe, under the Government Experience Exchange Programme, during the World Government Summit last February.

Commenting on the visit, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, stated that collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe in developing a new work models reflects the UAE government’s endeavours to share its best experiences and innovative work models with other governments to foster new levels of efficiency, performance and readiness, building a better future.

He said the bilateral cooperation with the African Continent, and especially with Zimbabwe, aims to enhance capabilities and empower government cadres with the necessary tools to advance work models and upgrade performance, efficiency and productivity, which would reflect positively on the wellbeing of society. He further added that the visit represents an important step in activating the collaboration between the governments and lays the foundations for further steps towards strengthening bilateral cooperation with Africa and globally.

Solomon Mhlanga, Permanent Secretary for Public Sector Reforms and Performance Management in the Office of the President and Cabinet, said the bilateral cooperation between the governments of the UAE and Zimbabwe is a new step towards strengthening the country’s position in international indices. He described it as the perfect opportunity to exchange government expertise and share successful experiences designed and implemented by the UAE over the past few years.

He added that the visit, as part of the bilateral cooperation under the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme, serves as a new milestone in the Zimbabwean government aiming to elevate performance levels and set unique innovative standards. It enables the government to define its key challenges and opportunities to create its work model, thereby supporting the country’s initiatives to achieve Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy objectives.

The visit included several meetings and knowledge tours where the Zimbabwean delegation was briefed on the UAE government’s top experiences and practices including the futuristic Services 1 Centre and Government Accelerators. The delegation met with Lootah to discuss activating bilateral cooperation and expanding it to new horizons.

They were introduced to the UAE’s experience in building capacity through the UAE Government Leaders Programme, the government’s efforts to promote government excellence as a work culture across various sectors. They were acquainted with the government performance system in the UAE and the government’s methodology in developing policies and strategies proactively for the future.

The delegation visited the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, where they were briefed on the UAE’s competitiveness journey. In another meeting with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the Zimbabwean officials learned about the human resources system in the country.

The cooperation agreement between the governments of the UAE and Zimbabwe seeks to build government capabilities and human cadres in Zimbabwe and develop government work. It aims to improve performance by promoting experience and knowledge exchange in governance, evaluation and innovation programmes.

In addition to the 11 work-streams, the agreement includes exchanging expertise, experiences and best practices in various areas of government work, including services, excellence, innovation, competitiveness, accelerators, performance, entrepreneurship, programming, capacity building, human resources and the metaverse.




