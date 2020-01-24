Zimbabwean cop killer arrested in SA

JOHANNESBURG – One of the four Zimbabweans accused of killing a South African police officer in Johannesburg recently has been arrested.

The other three Zimbabwean suspects remain on the South African Police Services (SAPS) wanted list for murder.

According to media reports, Praymore Dube, shot Diepsloot police Captain O.A Matjie Persal (54) on the head and he died on the spot.

The three are Bongani Moyo, Mongameli Mpofu and another one only identified as Ronny.

Last week, Capt Persal and his colleague Sergeant Thipe conducted a Joint tracing operation with Diepsloot Crime Prevention following a case of attempted murder and robbery which occurred in the area.

The case had been allegedly committed by the four suspects.

“During the tracing that was led by the informant who called the main suspect known as Praymore Dube to supply him with the live ammunition. The target told the informant to meet with him first at Ext 01 and changed again to Tanganani open space at Diepsloot Ext 3,” SAPS said.

It is reported that the detectives then hid their vehicles before taking cover at an open ground.

The informant walked to meet Praymore Dube while a police officer in civilian clothing followed him. Dube is alleged to have noticed some unusual movements and started to shoot randomly.

Dube reportedly managed to escape and Capt Persal grabbed him from behind, as he ran through a passage to the informal settlement where he was staying.

He, however, shot the detective on the neck.

After the shooting, Dube and Bongani Moyo fled.

Fury