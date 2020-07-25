Zimbabwean boy stabbed, killed in UK at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Detectives investigating the killing are searching for 18-year-old Ceasar Bello, who they say also uses the name Peace.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry to trace Bello, who they believe may now be in London, but he has not yet been arrested.

While on Thursday evening, police charged 19-year-old Muhammad Khan with murder in connection with the stabbing.

Panashe Bako, aged 20, was found in a corridor after being stabbed in a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, off Holliday Street in Birmingham city centre, at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.

Khan, of Gowan Road, in Washwood Heath, has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday. He also faces one count of robbery.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from our homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Panashe’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our investigation into this tragic loss of a young man’s life is moving quickly as we try and determine exactly what happened.

“We believe Bello may have been involved and that he may have fled to London, so I am asking for your help in tracing him.

“If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I would urge them to contact us immediately.

“Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, should be aware that they are committing an offence and could be prosecuted.”

He added: “It’s vitally important that we speak to him so I urge him to do the right thing and let us know where he is.”

In a tribute to Mr Bako, his family said: “Panashe was loved by many family and friends. We have been robbed and the pain is too much to bare.

“Our family will never be the same again. Fly high Pipi.”

Anyone who sees Bello is asked not to approach him but contact West Midlands Police immediately on 101.

Source: Express & Star