Zimbabwean Air Force Chief in Nigeria for assistance

The Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, has sought the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force in the area of research and development.

He also solicited support with the maintenance of two of its aircraft – F7 and Mi-35.

While calling on the Nigerian Air Force to come to the rescue of Zimbabwe, Moyo added that the sanction slammed on his country had created technical challenges in his service

These were contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Ayodele Famuyiwa.

It partly read,” The Zimbabwean Air Chief expressed his country’s desire to explore technical assistance by the Nigerian Air Force in the areas of research and development, unmanned aerial vehicle technology as well as operation and maintenance of F7 and Mi-35 aircraft. The identified areas for collaboration, according to Air Marshal Moyo, are of common and peculiar aviation interests to Zimbabwe and Nigeria, whose air forces operate some similar aircraft.

“The Zimbabwe Air Chief noted that the NAF within a short time has recorded remarkable feats in its transformation effort to develop indigenous capacity. This, he said, provides a motivation for the AFZ to look inward as part of efforts to address the technical challenges arising from sanctions imposed on his country, which has limited the AFZ’s ability to acquire basic aircraft parts and other technical aids necessary for operational efficiency. ”

Speaking, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated that the service is ready to forge a mutually beneficial partnership with the AFZ.

He added that the NAF is currently in partnership with many countries, including African countries, and was willing to partner with others who will seek collaboration with the Service.

Source: The Punch

