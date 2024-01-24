Zimbabwe upbeat on UK re-engagement

Spread the love

Government has expressed its commitment to the resuscitation of the bilateral and economic cooperation with the United Kingdom as the engagement and reengagement drive by the Second Republic continues to bear fruit.

This was said by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava today when he met with a delegation from the Westminister Africa Business Group, a company which seeks to promote business between Africa and the United Kingdom.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister Shava expressed hope that the visit would open more avenues for foreign direct investment from the UK.

“It is my hope that this would improve opportunities for increased Foreign Direct Investment inflows. This, in turn, should contribute towards continued growth and the achievement of positive strides in line with our National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the country’s Vision 2030 ‘to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030’,” he said.

