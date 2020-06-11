Zimbabwe to rename Harare road hosting US embassy after George Floyd

HARARE – Some Zimbabweans have approached Harare City Council to rename Flame Lily Way along the American Embassy after George Floyd as a way of paying tribute to the black American who was gruesomely murdered recently.

Floyd was laid to rest on Tuesday in Houston, where he was born, two weeks after his death in Minneapolis police custody sparked worldwide protests.

Zimbabwe Citizens Forum represented by Taurai Gakanje Kandishaya and Broad Alliance Against Sanctions told The Herald that they had initiated the process to rename the street.

“In memory of brother Floyd who was killed in a gruesome manner, we have decided to rename Flame Lily Way to George Floyd Street. It the road that passes through the American Embassy.

“We need to keep reminding the Americans that they have innocent blood on their hands, that there is fresh blood on their hands, that they have the blood of a black person on their hands.

“As a tribute to Floyd whom we believe his murder marks the end of all forms of oppression, discrimination and racism, his death has freed us.”

Asked if Zimbabwe Citizens Forum had approached Harare City Council, the spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme yesterday said maybe it was just a suggestion or recommendation as change of street name was a process.

The Urban Councils Act states that if local authorities want to name or rename streets they are obliged to make recommendations to the Cabinet Committee on Place Names.