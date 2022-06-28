News Ticker

Zimbabwe to increases power cuts due to fault at thermal station

A Zimbabwean family plays card 21 January 2007 in Harare after the second power cut, which has hit most parts of the country. Zimbabwe is experiencing a serious energy crisis with some areas going for up to 10 hours without electricity prompting many families to resort to using generators, firewood and candles for lighting. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo by DESMOND KWANDE / AFP)

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity transmission company ramped up blackouts on Tuesday because of a technical fault in a thermal power station in the country’s west.

Power cuts will be increased until July 1, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Co said in an emailed statement.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station is the country’s biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 920 megawatts, but suffers frequent breakdowns because of ageing equipment. It is undergoing an expansion to add 600 megawatts.

Though Zimbabwe has an installed capacity of 2,100 megawatts it generates an average of 1,200 megawatts and meets shortfalls through imports.

