Zimbabwe to increases power cuts due to fault at thermal station

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity transmission company ramped up blackouts on Tuesday because of a technical fault in a thermal power station in the country’s west.

Power cuts will be increased until July 1, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Co said in an emailed statement.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station is the country’s biggest power plant with an installed capacity of 920 megawatts, but suffers frequent breakdowns because of ageing equipment. It is undergoing an expansion to add 600 megawatts.

Though Zimbabwe has an installed capacity of 2,100 megawatts it generates an average of 1,200 megawatts and meets shortfalls through imports.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

