Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry ‘under pressure to resign’

With reports from human rights organisations indicating casualties could be far more than is being reported in the state media, sources in Harare claimed pressure was piling on Coventry, a former swimming sensation and Olympic gold medallist – and the only white person in Mnangagwa’s government – to throw in the towel.

Fuelling the speculation is the fact that she has changed her Twitter handle and removed the title of Zimbabwe sports minister from her profile.

Coventry was not immediately available to comment as her mobile phone was off, while the partial internet block made it difficult to reach her on her social media platforms.

But human rights defenders are adamant Coventry is in a tight spot and reconsidering her position, claiming she did not support the Harare crackdown.

A human rights lawyer close to Coventry, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, told TimesLIVE that the former Olympian was now in a very difficult position.

“Her international credibility will be waning by the second,” the lawyer said.

Political analyst and human rights defender Ernest Mudzengi said the entire administration should admit failure and quit.

“I think the pressure should not be addressed on one individual, but the entire government because it seems not to have a clue of how to salvage the citizenry from the present economic morass.”

Zimbabwe has, since the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe, experienced chronic shortages of various products, ranging from fuel, to cash, to electricity and to potable water. But it is the latest brutalisation of citizens which has again shone the spotlight on Mnangagwa’s administration, barely six months after soldiers in Harare shot dead civilians after a disputed presidential outcome.