Zimbabwe receives 18 medical, police-air service, rescue helicopters from Vladimir Putin

May 18, 2023




IN yet another milestone by the Mnangagwa’s regime, Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 18 medical, air policing, search and rescue helicopters from Russia.

Mnangagwa received the helicopters at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today and they will be deployed to the health and security sectors while some will be used during natural disasters.

The helicopters are part of the Government’s public private partnership with the Russian Federation which demonstrates the deep cordial relations being enjoyed between Harare and Moscow.

Among the helicopters, are some meant for air policing, air search and rescue in cases of natural disasters such as the past Cyclone Idai which claimed several lives.

This has been made possible through public-private partnership arrangement with a Russian firm- Russian State Corporation-Rostec.

Several more helicopters are expected in due course.




