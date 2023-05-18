Zimbabwe receives 18 medical, police-air service, rescue helicopters from Vladimir Putin

IN yet another milestone by the Mnangagwa’s regime, Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 18 medical, air policing, search and rescue helicopters from Russia.

Mnangagwa received the helicopters at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today and they will be deployed to the health and security sectors while some will be used during natural disasters.

WHEN WE SAY, #EDWorks, this is exactly what we mean. He speaks less, does more. He goes into gainful relationships and partnerships, his eyes fixedly set on improving national capacity and capabilities. #EDWorks!!!! pic.twitter.com/MTI3r5E2z8 — Tinoedza Zvimwe (@Tinoedzazvimwe1) May 18, 2023

The helicopters are part of the Government’s public private partnership with the Russian Federation which demonstrates the deep cordial relations being enjoyed between Harare and Moscow.

Among the helicopters, are some meant for air policing, air search and rescue in cases of natural disasters such as the past Cyclone Idai which claimed several lives.

This has been made possible through public-private partnership arrangement with a Russian firm- Russian State Corporation-Rostec.

Several more helicopters are expected in due course.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...