Zimbabwe Public workers to get US$500 funeral assistance

The families of Government workers, who are currently earning less US$100 a month, will be paid US$500 in funeral assistance upon their relative’s demise, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana announced on Tuesday.

“Starting immediately, Government will pay an equivalent US500 in funeral assistance for any civil servant who passes away,” Mangwana wrote on his twitter account.

He added: “This is regardless of any funeral policy the member may have. The money is paid to a surviving spouse, adult children or agreed dependent.”

Mangwana’s announcement drew sharp criticism with one @Chira_bae insisting that “Varikufa nenzara, vapei iyoyo nhasi vatenge food (Give them the money today so that they do not die of hunger).”

@mapipimakuru said “how bizarre, civil servants being paid that much when they die, yet being paid very little when they are surviving. What message are you sending to civil servants, you are better dead than alive?”

The least paid civil servant earns $11 350, 15 inclusive of the US$75 Covid-19 allowance, which will be accessed simultaneously on pay days.

Government employees are clamouring for more through the National Joint Negotiating Council engagements.

Earlier this month, civil servants were awarded a 40 percent cost of living salary adjustment which many described as insincere in the face of sky-high inflation.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Public Service Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe called for calm adding that Government was committed towards the improvement of civil servants’ salaries.

“Government is committed to continuously improving the working conditions of civil servants, and hopes that negotiations in the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to further improve emoluments for civil servants will be concluded soon,” he said.

Teachers are currently locked in a pay dispute which is now in its fourth week with 30 percent of Zimbabwe’s 120,000 teachers said to be at work.

Teachers are demanding salaries equivalent to US$520. The least paid teacher takes home less than US$100. – Zim Morning Post