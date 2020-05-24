Zimbabwe Presidential advisor tells Mnangagwa to go

Firebrand Pentecostal preacher and President Emmerson Mnangawa’s a dvisor Dr Shingi Munyeza says Zimbabweans made a mistake when they took sides with the military during a ilitary coup in November 2017.

4.We can’t use the same stereotypes for our deliverance ITS TIME UP! Firebrand Pentecostal preacher and President Emmerson Mnangawa’s a dvisor Dr Shingi Munyeza says Zimbabweans made a mistake when they took sides with the military during a ilitary coup in November 2017. Muneza who was delivering a sermon said God says the time for Zimbabwe’s suffering is over. “We went for expediency instead of posterity. God’s time was not yet up so we have wondered in the wilderness 3. Now it’s 40 years and God’s time is up 4.We can’t use the same stereotypes for our deliverance ITS TIME UP.” Watch the full sermon below:

Source – Byo24