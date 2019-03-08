Zimbabwe main opposition leader calls for Western sanctions to go

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa wants sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western powers to be removed but wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sort out “your mess” first.

Zimbabwe under former President Robert Mugabe was slapped with sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses which have since been renewed under Mnangagwa. The US and the European Union argue little has changed under Mnangagwa since he took charged following the November 2017 coup.

Chamisa told members of his party’s women’s assembly who had gathered to commemorate this year’s 112th International Women’s Day in Chitungwiza south-west of the capital.

The celebrations are running under the theme: “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change.”

Chamisa revealed he would also want to see the sanctions removed but argued Mnangagwa has no moral authority to call for the lifting of the targeted measures.

“I am also hurt by these sanctions imposed on this country. I am saying sanctions must go but, for sanctions to go certain behaviour must go.

“America is saying for us to bail you out; Zimbabwe must be accountable and responsible,” said Chamisa.

The 41 year-old lawyer chided Mnangagwa for splashing half a million dollars to a US firm contracted to do public relations work for the Zanu PF leader’s administration.

“You do not need all that but, just do the right thing and cleanse yourself from evil deeds.

“We want sanctions to go but, we want all bad habits such as civilian killings, deploying soldiers in streets and unnecessary arrests of opposition members done away with,” Chamisa told cheering supporters.

Two weeks ago Chamisa told supporters in Gweru that he would want Mnangagwa to agree to an arrangement in which they alternate to lead the country and Friday he seemed to repeat his plea.

“Mnangagwa must give us an opportunity to change things in this country, if someone accuses you of bad behaviour why can you not change your arrogance; five things need to be corrected in this country for progress’ sake.

“We will not waste time with financial issues. I have told his government about the economics of this country but, they do not listen. We have credible bankable alternatives,” said Chamisa.

The opposition leader insists he won last year’s presidential elections despite his challenge at the Constitutional Court being thrown out for lack of merit. Chamisa continues to demand that Mnangagwa cedes power “to those who won.”

He said the country‘s groaning because of Zanu PF’s sordid past.

“We are in pain, (but) if we implement our reforms, we are done with all these challenges. You (Mnangagwa) are not trusted because of your past record.

“Even the Chinese and Russians will not support you despite the public smiles because they don’t trust him,” he said. Mnangagwa has demanded that the sanctions be removed because they are hurting Zimbabweans. The Zanu PF leader has received support from Sadc and the African Union. – Newszimbabwe