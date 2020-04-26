Zimbabwe Loses Another UK-based National To COVID-19

A ZIMBABWEAN man based in the United Kingdom, Mello Maqena Zimvu died from COVID-19 Saturday.

Popular radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda announced the sad news early Sunday evening.

“We lost yet another amazing Zimbabwean man Mello Maqena Zimvu from this evil disease coronavirus in Rotherham, United Kingdom,” he said.

“He was a funny character, very cheerful and a free spirit. A good man has died and we say goodbye. On earth he touched so many lives. His family, friends and his ZCC Church have lost their pillar of strength and l know he will always be engraved on their hearts forever.

“At the time of his death Mello lived alone. The sad thing he posted on Facebook and asked everyone for prayers as he felt unwell before he was admitted in hospital last Monday and lost his battle last night MHDSRIP #COVID-19.”