Zimbabwe interested in Belarusian firefighting equipment, firefighter training

MINSK, (BelTA) – A delegation of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry is in Zimbabwe on a visit, the ministry told BelTA.

The delegation is led by the Head of the Civil Protection University of the Emergencies Ministry Ivan Polevoda. The delegation head noted that the visit would contribute to the establishment of partnership relations. Apart from that, it offers an opportunity to discuss prospects of the development of Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation in matters concerning the training of Zimbabwean specialists.

Material and technical resources available to firefighting units as well as supplies of individual protection gear, vehicles, and equipment to Zimbabwean rescue workers will also be an important topic for discussion.

Representatives of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry presented the training programs the Belarusian university can use to train Zimbabwean firefighters. Attention was drawn to improved firefighting suits, a suit for rescue and emergency response operations, a helmet, and individual protection gear for arms and legs.

As he presented the products of the Fire Safety and Emergency Problems Institute, the head of the institute Sergei Shumai stressed that the research division is constantly on the lookout for cutting-edge products and analyzes the world’s best products. It allows making the gear of Belarusian rescue workers in compliance with all the world standards while improving its protective qualities.

According to Zimbabwean Deputy Local Government and Public Works Minister Marian Chombo, local firefighting units are interested in tapping into the Belarusian firefighter training experience. Apart from that, Zimbabwe is also interested in using firefighting suits, gear, and equipment of Belarusian make.

Apart from that, during the meeting, the sides discussed interaction in setting up a firefighting personnel training center in Zimbabwe and in providing assistance with reequipping Zimbabwean firefighting units with firefighting suits and gear of Belarusian make.

