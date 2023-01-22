Zimbabwe govt says ready to cooperate with Iran in all fields – Minister

The Zimbabwean minister Sekai Nzenza stressed that her country is ready to cooperate with Iran in the field of renewable energy, automobile production, agriculture, tobacco production, and other industrial and mineral fields.

Saying that her country is willing to use Iran’s experiences regarding the field of combating sanctions, Sekai Nzenza stressed, “The president of Zimbabwe has announced that we should re-establish our relations in the field of international issues, and especially regarding Iran, we are ready for a new alliance and strengthening of trade relations.”

“Zimbabwe has not any restrictions on activities in the fields of mining, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, and according to the strict order of the President of Zimbabwe, we can have relations with Iran at any level,” she added.

