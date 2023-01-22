News Ticker

Zimbabwe govt says ready to cooperate with Iran in all fields – Minister

January 22, 2023 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0




TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The minister of Industry and Commerce of Zimbabwe in a meeting with the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin said that Zimbabwe is eyeing cooperation with Iran in all fields.

The Zimbabwean minister Sekai Nzenza stressed that her country is ready to cooperate with Iran in the field of renewable energy, automobile production, agriculture, tobacco production, and other industrial and mineral fields.

Saying that her country is willing to use Iran’s experiences regarding the field of combating sanctions, Sekai Nzenza stressed, “The president of Zimbabwe has announced that we should re-establish our relations in the field of international issues, and especially regarding Iran, we are ready for a new alliance and strengthening of trade relations.”

“Zimbabwe has not any restrictions on activities in the fields of mining, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, and according to the strict order of the President of Zimbabwe, we can have relations with Iran at any level,” she added.




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: