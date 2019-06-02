Zimbabwe gov minister survives car crash

HARARE – Mashonaland West provincial Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka survived a road accident when her vehicle, Range Rover SUV, side-swiped a truck on Sunday.

The minister’s brother and Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa said his sister escaped unharmed.

“Just received news that my sister, Hon. Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was involved in an accident on her way from Chegutu, approaching Chinhoyi when a truck veered and side swiped her motor vehicle,” said Mliswa.

“I’m happy to report that her and her driver are both well and safe.”

While full details were not available at the time of publishing, sources said the minister Chikoka’s driver attempted to overtake, but realized there was an oncoming vehicle.

“He then crept back onto his lane, but the truck was still not yet cleared, leading to the side-swipe,” a source said.

Mliswa further made a cryptic statement that seemed to suggest possible foul play in the accident.

“No weapon formed against us will prosper, we are a God fearing family and give thanks for their divine protection,” he said.

The left side of the minister’s Range Rover SUV was damaged.

No serious injuries or death have been reported.

Source – Byo24News