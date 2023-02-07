Zimbabwe deepens ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, /APO Group/ — Speaking before noon on Tuesday at the ceremony of receiving the letter of credence of Bright Kupemba, the new ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi pointed out that the relations between the two countries have been friendly and expanding after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and said, “Iran and Zimbabwe have great capacities that can be used in the promotion and development of relations and cooperation between the two countries”.

Referring to the exchange of numerous diplomatic delegations between the two countries and the signing of various cooperation documents in the economic and commercial fields, the President added, “Following up on the implementation of these documents can be one of the work priorities of the new Zimbabwean ambassador in Tehran”.

Bright Kupemba, the new ambassador of Zimbabwe, expressed his sympathy over the earthquake in Khoy, and described the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran to be very significant despite the imposition of extensive sanctions, and said that during his mission in Tehran, he would try, in addition to taking advantage of these developments, to provide new opportunities and fields for cooperation between the two countries.

