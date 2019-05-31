Zimbabwe coup announcer’s wife appointed Anti-Corruption Czar

President Mnangagwa swore in High Court Judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission at State House in Harare yesterday.

Anti-corruption crusade is one of President Mnangagwa’s key reckoning points in the Second Republic to attract foreign investments and extricate the country from the economic quagmire.

The new administration has set targets to transform the country into a middle-income economy by 2030, with corruption standing out as the deadly evil that needs total annihilation.

President Mnangagwa appointed Justice Matanda-Moyo to head the anti-graft body in terms of Section 254(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Justice Matanda-Moyo is expected to bring fresh impetus to the nation’s drive to eradicate corruption that has assumed epidemic proportions across economic sectors.

In an interview after taking oaths of loyalty and office, Justice Matanda-Moyo vowed to fight corruption to the end, warning the “corrupt ones” to stop from engaging in underhand dealings.

“I feel humbled by the faith and trust that has been shown in me,” she said. “All I can say at this moment is that let posterity judge me. Corruption is a vice which must be fought strenuously and I will fight corruption. My message to the corrupt ones is to immediately stop corruption.”

Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) in the President’s Office chairman and director Mr Tabani Mpofu was upbeat about the appointment of veteran judge to head the anti-graft body.

“This is an excellent appointment. Judge Matanda-Moyo has very solid credentials in the field that she has been appointed to and she will be equal to the task at hand,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, High Court judges, relatives and other high-ranking Government officials.