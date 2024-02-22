Zimbabwe, Belarus agree on mutual support in international organizations

Spread the love

MINSK,- Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shawa of Zimbabwe in Harare, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers reviewed the status of the agreements reached during the state visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe and took stock of the work done during the year by the relevant subgroups on political, economic and social affairs.

Consideration was given to significant progress in bilateral trade and economic cooperation and work on joint applied projects in manufacturing sector, agriculture, healthcare, education.

Belarus and Zimbabwe place special emphasis on strengthening cooperation and the participation of Belarusian exporters and manufacturers in Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 development program.

Specific steps were outlined to expand the legal framework of bilateral relations.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, matters of global and regional security.

The parties reaffirmed commitment to providing mutual support in international organizations and strengthening the interaction between the regional integration associations, of which Belarus and Zimbabwe are part.

Sergei Aleinik noted the readiness of the Belarusian side to assist Zimbabwe in expanding its ties in the promising market of the Eurasian Economic Union and expressed interest in taking the advantages of Zimbabwe’s chairmanship in the Southern African Development Community.

Source: BelTA

